TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County residents have an opportunity to make the holidays brighter for a shelter pet.

The SPCA of Brevard is holding its fourth annual "Home for the Holidays Fostering Initiative."

The goal is for the community to foster a shelter pet during the last two weeks of December. Families can take a dog or cat home, giving the animal a break from the shelter.

"It's giving your family a chance to bond with an animal that they may not otherwise get a chance to meet," Susan Naylor of SPCA of Brevard said.

​About 75% of the pets, on average, end up being adopted.

For information on the program, call 321-567-3615, or stop by the SPCA adoption center on Sisson Road in Titusville.