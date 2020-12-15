TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Brevard County residents have an opportunity to make the holidays brighter for a shelter pet.
What You Need To Know
- SPCA of Brevard is holding its "Home for the Holidays Fostering Initiative"
- Brevard residents can take animals home for last 2 weeks of the year
- Foster "parents" can adopt animals if they get along well with them
- For information, call 321-567-3615,
The SPCA of Brevard is holding its fourth annual "Home for the Holidays Fostering Initiative."
HOLIDAY HOPE: @SPCAofNBrevard hosting “Home for the Holidays” foster program. Families can take cat or dog home for Christmas, and if they bond, adopt the pet. Call SPCA at 321-567-3615 to participate. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/17pWLJpVPw— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) December 15, 2020
The goal is for the community to foster a shelter pet during the last two weeks of December. Families can take a dog or cat home, giving the animal a break from the shelter.
"It's giving your family a chance to bond with an animal that they may not otherwise get a chance to meet," Susan Naylor of SPCA of Brevard said.
About 75% of the pets, on average, end up being adopted.
For information on the program, call 321-567-3615, or stop by the SPCA adoption center on Sisson Road in Titusville.