President-elect Joe Biden flew to Atlanta on Tuesday to stump for Georgia's Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, predicting voter turnout in the state’s upcoming runoff will “shock the nation.”

The two races in which Warnock and Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate at the start of Biden’s presidency.

Both Democrats and Republicans have ratcheted up statewide campaign efforts in Georgia in the leadup to the special elections, which will take place on Jan. 5.

The high-stakes nature of the campaign was on full display Tuesday, where numerous surrogates took the stage before Biden had even touched down in the state.

Atlanta-based rapper Jeezy kicked off the event with a rendition of “Put On,” using his trademark anthem to introduce prominent progressive activist Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives between 2007-2017, has been widely credited with helping Biden win the state’s popular vote. Her organization, The New Georgia Project, has registered tens of thousands of new voters since 2014 — many of whom cast their first-ever presidential ballot during the 2020 elections.

“Well, we’ve got to do it again, guys,” Abrams said Tuesday, urging Georgians to vote. “We have a chance to save America, Georgia. This isn't hyperbole. This is fact.”

Biden made sure to offer his profound appreciation to Abrams upon taking the stage, calling her a “hero” and adding: “Stacey, if we had ten of you, we could rule the whole world. God love ya.”

All of Tuesday’s speakers highlighted Georgia’s role in helping Biden clinch the presidency, with the president-elect himself saying “I think you all taught Donald Trump a lesson.”

President Trump still has not conceded the election in favor of Biden, instead pushing through multiple lawsuits aimed at contesting the results in numerous battleground states. On Monday, Georgia formally cast its 16 Electoral College votes for Biden.

“I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times,” Biden joked Tuesday.

"Our great state is the most competitive battleground state in this great country. We did that, all of you did that, Stacey Abrams did that, all of the activists and volunteers and registered voters who organized mobilize people did that,” Ossoff later agreed.

Ossoff stressed that Georgians continue to turn out for the upcoming runoffs, saying Biden’s agenda will be dead on arrival if Republicans continue to control the Senate.

“Georgia, we need to do right by Joe Biden,” Ossoff said on stage. “We need to make sure Joe Biden can pass his agenda. Because if Mitch McConnell controls the Senate, they're gonna try to do to Joe and Kamala just like they tried to do to President Obama.”

Warnock took the message a step further, promising to fight for a voting rights overhaul and increase access to health care should both Democrats flip the seats.

“I’m ready. We can do this. We’ve got big problems and big issues. That’s why we’ve got to stand together. Folks who have no vision traffic in division,” Warnock said, adding: “We are one people knit together, not by race, or ethnicity, or national origin, or religion. But knit together by an idea — e pluribus unum — out of many, one.”

And all three men wasted no time slamming Sens. Loeffler and Perdue for not supporting a sweeping new economic aid package as the coronavirus pandemic surges.

“How is it that right now, in the midst of this crisis, our senators are not at work passing direct economic relief for the American people and support for small businesses?” Ossoff demanded. “David and Kelly should be in Washington delivering $1,200 checks for every single Georgian and $500 for every child in this state, because people are hurting and we need help now.”

On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled two relief bills.

One is a $748 billion aid package containing money for struggling businesses, the unemployed, schools and vaccine distribution. There is also $45 billion for transportation and transit assistance, funding for rural internet service and help for the Postal Service, among other provisions.

The other bill proposes a $160 billion aid package for state and local governments and a modified liability shield that is backed by Republicans and Democratic moderate Joe Manchin of West Virginia, but it is probably too politically freighted to advance.

Democrats and Republicans have been divided over three key issues as they debate another round of COVID relief, namely: a potential second round of direct payments to individuals, a plan for $300-per-week bonus unemployment benefits, and state and local aid.

“She’s done a good job enriching herself, profiting from the pandemic,” Warnock said of his own opponent, Kelly Loeffler, on Tuesday. “But when it came time to give ordinary folks $600 in unemployment insurance, she said she saw no need, she said it was counterproductive. Georgia deserves two United States senators who will not be thinking about themselves, but thinking about the people that we were sent there to represent.”

It was a message Biden was happy to further, saying any coronavirus aid package must include a provision to “deliver direct cash payments to people right away.”

“Your two Republican Senators are not supporting that kind of package,” Biden told Georgians. “Both Jon and Raphael do. There is so much more we can get done.”

"Send me these two men, and we will control the Senate, and we will change the lives of people in Georgia,” Biden concluded. “Go out and vote."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.