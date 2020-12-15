MELBOURNE, Fla. — American Airlines will offer Saturday seasonal service between Orlando Melbourne International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth from February 13, 2021 through April 3, 2021, the company announced Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Seasonal service between Melbourne and Dallas begins February 13



A flight will arrive and depart each Saturday through April 3



The aircraft will be a 76-seat duel class CRJ-900



Flights can be booked now at AA.com

Weekly flights will leave Dallas-Fort Worth at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST)/12:40 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and arrive in Melbourne at 4:16 p.m. EST, and then depart Melbourne at 5 p.m. EST and arrive at Dallas-Fort Worth at 8:10 p.m. EST/7:10 p.m. CST.

The flights will be operated on American’s 76-seat duel class CRJ-900 aircraft.

“This is the first west coast connection service our airport has seen in decades, and we are grateful American Airlines has recognized the long-awaited need,” Greg Donovan, executive director at Orlando Melbourne International Airport, said. “These introductory flights are a huge opportunity for our community’s business and leisure travelers to prove to our airline partner that this service is desired, will be used, and can grow.”

Dallas-Fort Worth is American’s largest hub airport. For business and leisure travelers heading west, it provides a connection. That will make transportation easier for employees with Northrop Grumman, Aerion Supersonic, and many of the space-related companies that need west coast connections. The flights also provide options for travelers who would like to visit Florida's beaches for spring break.

Flights are now available to book online at AA.com.