The saying “Let’s Go Buffalo” is taking a new meaning, as store owners are asking Buffalonians to shop local this Victory Monday.

It's all part of effort to spread Buffalo hype at The BFLO Store.

"Really, we are a bunch of little stores in one," said owner and founder Nathan Mroz. "When you look at the vendors you support and the various artisans and folks, small businesses from across the area in the store."

It’s more than 100 artisans and local businesses to be exact. From signs, to pillows, to games, to Bills gear, you name it, it's here. Mroz says while the mission has always been to connect the community one Buffalo themed trinket at a time, this past year, and especially during the holiday season, it's about connecting us all together to thrive.

"There's been no artisan markets, no festivals, no major events and a lot these vendors rely on these things," Mroz said.

One of those vendors is Lori Przybysz. She was the woman behind the Canalside Holiday Tree's hundreds of white bows paying tribute to our front line workers.

"It really is a great cause," Przybysz said. "I have a number of family members who are nurses, so I understand what they are going through."

That has unwrapped a partnership between her business and The BFLO Store.

It’s a major gift for her, since her wedding floral businesses, Blossoms N Treasures has been far from booming. The treasures part however, is shining a little brighter now.

"We call it the Buffalo Wood Round, and it's our signature Buffalo on a pile of snow," she said.

It's given her a little holiday cheer being able to spread some. The same goes for Mroz who says the next 11 days are make or break, and they're hoping stop by and say hello.

"If we can just pull together like Buffalonians always do, and support local, support these vendors, artisans and even restaurants, we will come back better than ever," Mroz said.

Even though we are in some COVID-19 restrictions The BLFO Stores are still open, with only 50 percent occupancy allowed.