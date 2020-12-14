Quarterback McKenzie Milton says he will transfer to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Quarterback McKenzie Milton has committed to transfer to Florida State, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Milton told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson that he chose the Seminoles because "it's a great opportunity to play at the biggest level on one of the most historic teams in college football."

Milton led UCF to two undefeated regular seasons in 2017 and 2018 and a victory against Auburn in the 2018 Peach Bowl.

In Knights’ regular-season finale against USF in November 2018, Milton dislocated his right knee and suffered ligament, nerve and artery damage and has not played football since then. Milton has spent the past two years rehabilitating the injury after undergoing multiple surgeries on the leg.

Milton, who ran UCF’s scout team this past season while continuing his rehab, announced in early December that he would enter the transfer portal because he believed that his friend Dillon Gabriel has earned the role as UCF’s starting quarterback and did not deserve to be challenged by him or anyone else for that role. Gabriel, who has passed for 3,353 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, attended the same Hawaii high school as Milton (Mililani), who helped recruit him to UCF.

Milton said he wanted a shot to start in his final season of college eligibility remaining and wants to try to show he can play in the NFL He said at the time he announced plans to transfer that he would “always bleed black and gold.”

Milton is familiar with the style of football Seminoles Coach Mike Norvell runs. Norvell was the coach at Memphis during three of the Knights’ victories against the Tigers in his three seasons as the starting quarterback for the Knights.