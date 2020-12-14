ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation Safety Administration Officer Kenneth Ordenana was enjoying an ordinary early morning coffee break Monday at Orlando International Airport when his day quickly took a sharp turn.

What You Need To Know Orlando TSA Officer Kenneth Ordenana rushed to help unconscious man in a bathroom Monday



He was assisted by a Delta Air Lines employee in giving the man CPR for 10 minutes



When the man was taken to hospital by paramedics, he had pulse, was breathing on his own

"It's around 5:30 a.m. at Orlando International Airport and I'm drinking coffee on my break," Ordenana said, according to the TSA, "when the airport cleaning staff told me there was an unconscious individual laying in the bathroom."

Ordenana jumped into action, hurrying to the bathroom, where he found the man on the floor without a pulse and not breathing.

"My initial reaction was shock," he said. "Is this really happening?

"One hundred thoughts raced through my mind, not knowing what to expect while I was heading to the bathroom, ready to dial 911 with my phone already in hand."

Ordenana started CPR and was joined minutes later by a Delta Air Lines employee who was a first responder.

The two worked for 10 minutes to revive the man.

"Life is precious," Ordenana said. "Although I do not know this man, never met this man before, I had tremendous compassion and empathy for him.

"The only thing on my mind was I wanted him to get through this and for him to live."

The assistance of the unnamed Delta employee was key, Ordenana said.

"(It gave me) a sense of relief because I haven't renewed my (CPR) certification, and I was with someone who was up-to-date with their CPR certification," he said.

When medics arrived at the scene to take the patient to a hospital, he had a pulse and was breathing on his own, TSA officials said.

"The man would not have made it the 10 minutes it took for additional help to arrive without Ordenana's actions," said Orlando Deputy Federal Security Director Greg Hawko. "We are proud he is a member of Team MCO. His quick thinking and care of others, especially during the current environment of distancing, saved a man's life."

Ordenana said reviving the man and keeping him alive until paramedics arrived was a group effort. He credited the custodian who found the man, the 911 dispatcher, the Delta employee, and the medics who arrived to take the man to a hospital with helping to save the man's life.

"Every single minute counted," Ordenana said. "I am just grateful I was in the right place at the right time to do something about it alongside the Delta employee."

Ordenana encouraged others to try to help others — both in tense situations like the one he found himself in Monday, but also simpler, everyday ones.

“A single act of kindness throws roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees,” he said. “We don’t know what troubles others are going through in this chaotic world; it is also called being human.

"Whether it’s family, financial, personal or health, it’s important to be kind to one another more than ever because we do have a choice — a choice on how to treat others. A single and simple act of kindness can make someone’s day and the power to change someone’s life. So, choose kindness.”