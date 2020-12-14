At King David’s in Fayetteville owner Nader Hatem cleans off tables in the pickup spot in his restaurant.

He, like many restaurant owners, has taken many safety precautions once re-opening this summer.

What You Need To Know Bud Loura connects restaurants together for support throughout the pandemic



Restaurants and bars are ranked number five in contributors to COVID exposures



That's 1.4% of statewide exposures

“We were closed for two months,” said Hatem.

Hatem’s business has decreased the year and he’s preparing for January and February, which are historically tough months for restaurants. There are two King David’s locations — one in Syracuse on Marshall Street, which is closed due to the Orange Zone classification, and this location, which stays open because the area is in the yellow zone.

Having at least one location open and a loyal customer base gives Hatem the wiggle room to stay open, unlike many other restaurants. And Hatem worries for those restaurants.

“I really am but RestaurantQB has been a great point of contact for all the restaurants because he’s in contact with the governor and the county executive so he’s been a great source for us,” said Hatem.

Bud Loura, owner of RestaurantQB, works closely with Hatem and dozens of other restaurants in Central New York.

“I don’t know if call me a consultant? I’m friends with most of the owners. We kind of have a group together that kind of combines they’re buying power so they can leverage it over local suppliers, kind of like a chain does,” said Loura.

Loura is trying to help restaurants stay alive during this second wave. He speculates that the change in people dining in, if they can, and ordering take out is fear.

“They’re not getting enough business in the restaurant because the media and the community feel danger to go to the restaurant when we’re the least vulnerable,” said Loura.

On Friday, Governor Cuomo released data showing restaurants and bars as number five on the list of risks to COVID exposures— meaning these places were like to one point four percent of exposures. Loura, saying he’s in close contact with county elected officials, believes this is enough reason to give restaurants the ability to open up.

In his mind, it’s exactly what they need to survive.