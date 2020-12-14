CLEVELAND, Wis. — Graduation is just around the corner for Angela Rauwerdink.

A week later, she’s expecting to start her new job as a registered nurse at a Sheboygan hospital.

“A lot of hospitals are so short staffed right now,” the Lakeshore Technical College student said. “I did apply for many jobs just to see what would come in, and this came right to my feet, really.”

Her experience highlights the short and long-term needs for nurses. A number of factors — from the pandemic to a wave of retirements and an aging population — have made nursing a high-demand job for many years.

The college has about 250 students enrolled in the two year program — with 30 to 40 graduating annually. Once they pass a licensing exam they become registered nurses.

Lakeshore Technical College President Paul Carlsen said the school works to respond to the needs of area employers and healthcare providers.

“They want nurses now,” he said. “As great evidence of that, the majority of our students will graduate from our registered nursing program and upon passing their licensure, they’re going to be hired by a local hospital.”

The past nine months have highlighted the need and for students like Elizabeth Tlachac, the pandemic has reinforced her career choice.

“There are a lot of people in need right now and that’s what I want to do, help people,” she said. “With these people in need I just really want to get out there and help them.”

Rauwerdink says as she transitions from student to registered nurse, she’s ready to help make a difference in other people’s lives.

“I’m obviously a little bit nervous because the health industry is booming right now with so many illnesses and COVID cases and a lot of people in need,” Rauwerdink said. “But I think it also motivates me and excites me to get out in the field and help with this illness that’s affecting so many people in our country right now.”