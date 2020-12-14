OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The streets of Osceola County are Barbie Austria’s office. . . . She’s always on the go.

“Everything is done where they are because I know how difficult it is when they have no transportation,” said Austria, founder of Kissimmee Homeless Poinciana Outreach.

Since 2005, Austria has been getting people off the streets — literally.

“Most of the motels on U.S. 192 house families,” Austria said “… Due to COVID, we have no tourists at the moment. All we have are families living there.”

Richard Sheldon was one of the 30 families living at the Star Motel without water or power that she relocated.

“Barbara is wonderful — not just for us but a lot of people,” Sheldon said.

Austria said she can relate to the underserved because she, too, knows pain and suffering.

She said she was able to break free from an abusive marriage and pursue a life of service.

“I am free, I am very free,” Austria said. “My work on the streets and with families… I am so accomplished every day at the end of the day.”

This holiday season, she is collecting toys and gift cards for an annual Christmas party.

The COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in the resources of her nonprofit outreach program to dwindle.

Austria said that won’t stop her from spreading kindness because what she gets in return is priceless.

“She’s definitely chosen for this line of work,” according to Aracely Castro. “She is like said, an angel here on earth.”

Austria said he work with Kissimmee Poinciana Homeless Outreach has helped her heal.

“It has helped me heal,” Austria said … What I do for them has helped me more, I believe. The help is mutual. They help , as much as I help them.”