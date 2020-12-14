Electoral College to vote Monday

NATIONWIDE – On Monday, the Electoral College votes to determine the official winner of the presidential election.

Unlike other aspects of this election cycle, political experts do not believe the pandemic will affect this one.

There are 538 Electoral College votes. The presidential candidate needs to win the majority, 270, to be declared the presumptive winner.

The number of votes each state gets is determined by the amount of representatives they have in Congress, plus their two senators.

The presidential candidate who wins a state after the popular vote, will have their party’s slate of electors in the state cast the official vote for president.

“So in reality, we’re not actually voting directly for a president," UCF Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett said. "Instead each state is voting for a slate of electors who have pledged to vote for a particular presidential candidate.”

In Florida, there are 29 electoral votes, all almost certainly going to Trump. Any voters that flip are known as “faithless electors.”

Jewett says that’s happened in the past, but it’s never changed the outcome of the election.

“The 29 people who have pledged to vote for President Trump are all loyal Republicans and seem to be allies of the president," Jewett said. "So I would be shocked if any of them voted for anybody else besides President Trump.”

Jewett says Florida is a huge focus during presidential elections, because of its size and its tendency to swing.

“If a candidate can win Florida, they are more than 10% of the way of winning the Electoral College," Jewett said.



Because there are only 538 votes to be cast, all in the same day, and all (in good faith) voting with their party, Jewett says the coronavirus pandemic should have little to no effect on the outcome of the Electoral College vote.

As a reminder, Joe Biden won 306 presumptive electoral votes after the general election. President Trump won 232 presumptive votes.​