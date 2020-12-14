NATIOWIDE —The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Monday in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to vote on the official winner of the 2020 presidential election.

As of right now, former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner, based upon votes cast across the United States, and because of rules, nothing is expected to change that outcome.

It takes 270 votes to be elected.

Biden and Kamala Harris are the projected winners, with 306 projected electoral votes.

President Donald Trump has 232 projected votes.

Today's results will be sent to Washington, D.C. and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress that Vice President Mike Pence will lead.

The number of votes each state gets is based upon the amount of representatives in Congress, plus their two senators.

Florida has 29 votes

Electors in each state are bound by state rules to vote the way of the popular vote in their respective states.

There is a slight chance for a rogue elector or two — known as faithless electors — but nothing should change the outcome.