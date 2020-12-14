CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians will take on another name, according to a report by The New York Times.

In the story by David Waldstein and Michael Schmidt, sources that remained anonymous said the team has plans to retire the name and logos affiliated with the Indians name.

It has been the team name for 105 years.

According to the team website, “Cleveland took on the name ‘Indians’ in 1915, reviving a nickname of its old NL club upon the arrival of this Native American in 1897. Hall of famer John Montgomery Ward referred to Sockalexis as ‘a marvel’.”

The conversation of removing the name and visuals, such as the longtime mascot Chief Wahoo, has been ongoing and picked up steam when the NFL team formally known as the Redskins, became The Washington Football Team.

The team had been seen in the past moving further away from the Chief Wahoo logo, implementing various versions of letter-based logos, such as the “Script I” and “Block C.”

According to the New York Times article, there are no immediate plans of what will replace the Indians name.

Various names have been suggested during the replacement conversation, with possibly the most proposed being the name, “Spiders,” a National League team in Cleveland from 1887-1899.

Cleveland baseball is not the first Ohio organization to change its name regarding sensitivity to Native American culture. Miami University changed its name from the Redskins to RedHawks in 1997-98. Multiple high schools also have or have considered changing nicknames for the same reasons.

The Cleveland organization did not make comment on the status of its team name.