Andre Walker of the Bronx has only good things to say about the pancakes at the Raceway Diner. It’s located just over the Westchester County line in Yonkers, where he chose to visit to eat his meal indoors.

“It’s cold, it’s rainy, so I want to grab something to eat, be comfortable,” said Walker, who added that his family in Yonkers goes there to eat and shop often.

With indoor dining halted for now in the five boroughs by Governor Cuomo due to rising COVID-19 rates, some residents in the North Bronx say they will take the quick trip out of the city into places like Yonkers and Mount Vernon, where indoor dining is still allowed. That’s instead of eating outdoors, or ordering takeout or delivery.

“This works for me and I think it works for other people as well,” explained Walker.

Raceway Diner Co-Owner Nick Doufekias, whose family has run the place for 45 years, said he feels for fellow restaurant owners over the border in New York City and believes indoor dining can work, if done properly.

“I think if you do it right, I think it can be done safely and effectively,” said Doufekias, who added that it depends on the individual business and how they follow through on the instructions and the safety measures.

Steve Berger is another Bronx resident who made the short trip to Raceway from Woodlawn for breakfast. He said it’s a pretty regular destination for him.

“We live so close and a lot of our favorite diners are here in Yonkers anyway so it’s not a big deal for us to take a mile trip to come over here and eat,” said Berger.

There is concern among restaurant owners in Westchester that the governor will reduce their capacity for indoor dining from 50% to 25%, though Doufekias admited that’s at least a better alternative than shutting down indoor dining completely.