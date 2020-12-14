It's a race to the finish at Bousquet Mountain, where ​they're putting the finishing touches on some major changes for this winter season.

"We definitely have a lot of projects that we still need to complete, and we're rushing to get them completed. It's a monumental task to rebuild this mountain from the ground up, starting really in the end of July, beginning of August," said Kevin McMillan, general manager at Bousquet Mountain.

McMillan said everything is eventually going to be fixed or replaced.

This year's improvements include a new snowmaking system and pump house, a new triple chair to the summit, and some terrain improvements.

"We've done a lot of blasting up top, so when you come off the new chair, the yellow chair, the terrain up there will be significantly different. Much better, much improved," said McMillan.

There will be several COVID-19 precautions as well.

All tickets must be bought in advance to limit capacity, and the lodge will be closed, with food and drinks being served at windows or on the outdoor pavilion.

McMillan said they're working closely with other mountains to figure out how to best keep everyone safe.

"If one mountain fails, we all fail really, especially in Massachusetts, and so we've watched Wachusett, we've been on Zoom calls with those guys, same with Jiminy, and we're working closely with Berkshire East and Catamount as well."

Opening Day is scheduled for December 26, and while McMillan knows everyone is excited for the new season, he said they'll be a work-in-progress at the start.

"Folks need to be patient with us. They need to embrace those changes. They need to understand that it's a COVID year and it's not going to be perfect, and that we're going to ask a lot of our skiing community in order to keep us open as well," said McMillan.