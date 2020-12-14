ORLANDO, Fla. — Doctors, other medical providers, and nonclinical workers at Orlando Health who are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 will be vaccinated beginning Friday, officials with the hospital group said Monday.

The free and voluntary vaccinations will continue the week after, on Monday through Wednesday, at the Orlando Regional Medical Center. Staff who work in the intensive care units, COVID-19 care units, and emergency departments are all considered to be at high risk of exposure.

State health officials have prioritized residents of long-term care facilities and frontline health-care workers to receive the vaccine while supplies are still limited. Senior citizens and those with significant co-morbidities can receive the vaccine as more doses become available in the coming weeks, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday.

Florida was authorized to receive nearly 180,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Weeks ago, the governor estimated the state would receive 1 million-2 million doses of the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna, before the end of 2020.

AdventHealth is one of a handful of hospital groups statewide distributing the vaccine to area hospitals. Officials say some AdventHealth workers could start getting the vaccine as early as this week.

CVS, Walgreens, and Florida National Guard strike teams will get the vaccine to residents of long-term care facilities.