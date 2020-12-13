KENANSVILLE, Fla. – A fire broke out at the snake enclosure at Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park on Sunday, killing all the reptiles inside.

“Sad to report one of our heating devices malfunctioned and a small fire destroyed our snake exhibit,” Wild Florida co-owner Sam Haught said in an email to Spectrum News. “Unfortunately none of the reptiles survived the fire. Breaks our heart to lose these animals.”

Osceola County Fire Rescue and St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the attraction. Crews were able to extinguish the fire at the structure. No people were injured in the incident, according to fire officials.

“We plan to rebuild and continue to provide a safe, educational experience for our guests,” Haught said.

Wild Florida, which offers airboat rides, animal encounters and a drive-thru safari, is closed to the public on Sundays.