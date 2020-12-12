WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park officials have taken steps to save businesses from shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

They launched a curbside to-go campaign to allow restaurants and retailers to deliver to customer’s cars at more than 20 designated stations around Orange Avenue, Winter Park Village, Hannibal Square, and Park Avenue areas.

People will also see “mask-up” banners to promote a safe environment and encourage consumer confidence.

Winter Park Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy Gardner Eckbert said there was an urgency to take action to support area businesses.

“I am concerned, but I’m also very much feeling more encouraged than I thought I would feel at this point finishing out the end of the year," she said. "Our businesses have pivoted. They’ve gotten creative. They partner with people. They take new steps."

The efforts were implemented after a summer survey presented to city leaders projected more than $850 million in revenue and 5,000 jobs lost this year. Eckbert added that a key thing they learned from the study in the summer is that Winter Park is not immune to economic devastation. But unlike some communities, she thinks they’ve been successful in implementing changes to support businesses.

“Clearly there are many people suffering out there still, we don’t want to ignore that, but we are encouraged to see how we are finishing out the year versus where we were in say July,” she said.

From here the Chamber of Commerce is not just focused on making up for losses, but also coming up with specific plans to help businesses stay strong after the pandemic is over and stay competitive.