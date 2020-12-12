GREEN BAY, Wis.— Businesses in northeastern Wisconsin say despite a lack of snow, they’re doing well selling snow-related equipment and goods.

Pamela Paulson is a manager at Paulson Hardware just blocks away from Lambeau Field. She says snowblowers are selling quickly even without a major snowstorm hitting the area so far this season.

“Because of COVID, people have been buying snowblowers like crazy,” she says. “We’ve sold over 200 hundred already.”

She says customers have come in concerned there could be a rush to buy snow equipment and have decided to get them very early this season.

As a result, Paulson says this year has been good to her family.

“We’re fortunate,” she says.

She encourages anyone considering buying a snowblower to consider the inventory shops may have left.

“We can go through inventory pretty quickly if we get some pretty big snows, so I would just tell people that if you think that you might need a snowblower, I would say just go ahead get one instead of waiting because you might have a hard time getting them,” she says.

Hers isn’t the only business booming because of the pandemic.

David Simonar says his business sold all watercraft by June this year. Customers typically start buying them in July or August.

“Everybody’s two months ahead of schedule,” says Simonar, owner of Simonar Sports in Luxemburg.

That trend continued into this winter. He’s already sold 332 snowmobiles this season. He has 18 left in stock.

Simonar says customers are snatching up inventory for fear of a shortage because so many people are looking for something to do after months of quarantining and social distancing.

“It’s great - I have no problem with that,” he says. “The only thing that concerns me is how long will it last.”

He wonders if this level of spending will hit a wall. For now, he’s grateful his business is doing well.