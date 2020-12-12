TWO RIVERS, Wis.— The owners of the Read Apple Toy Shoppe in Two Rivers say they’re thriving this holiday season after making several adjustments to their operations during the pandemic.

Pam Duveneck says she had serious questions about the future of her business when she closed down for several months starting in March when the pandemic hit Wisconsin.

“We’ve adjusted by putting more photos on our Facebook page, we’ve adjusted by offering curbside pickup, we’ve adjusted by shipping,” she says.

Duveneck says loyal customers became aware of all the shop’s products. She says those adjustments kept her business afloat.

Small shops in Wisconsin have seen revenue drop due to the pandemic.

A survey in Madison and Dane County found that of 503 small businesses that responded, 78% experienced revenue loss in 2020 after the pandemic hit the country.

Duveneck says she’s grateful her small business along the shores of Lake Michigan has been able to withstand a dark time.

“I’ll often tell you I know who’s in charge… Who’s been taking care of us, you know,” she says. “It is truthfully by the grace of God that we still are working.”

She hopes other small businesses were able to adjust, too.