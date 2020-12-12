ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The arts are part of what makes St. Pete the St. Pete we know and love.

What You Need To Know St. Pete galleries are urging people to shop local



It's been a rough year for businesses because of the pandemic



Shop owners are hoping the holiday shopping season will help

“It really has turned around in the last ten years and has become instead of a quiet, sleepy dead downtown, a really vibrant hip— it’s where people want to live and people want to come shop,” said Jeff Schorr, owner of Craftsman House Gallery.

As Schorr puts it, they’ve helped bring the city to life.

But now after a rough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the galleries need your help bringing them back to life.

“[This year has been] very, very challenging. We always had one space that we could do big exhibitions with large crowds, and as of march, we weren’t able to do that,” said Leslie Curran, owner of Truffula Eco-Boutique.

But the holiday season is a chance to make up for some of that lost time, which is why the St. Pete Arts Alliance is urging people to shop local this holiday season.

“I think it’s really critical for a lot of businesses. I think this season will determine whether we’ll see them around after the first of the year,” Curran said.

An economic impact study by Amex shows for every dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stay within the community- contributing to taxes, helping neighbors support their families, and keeping the community alive and healthy.

Plus, you might find a unique gift you wouldn’t find at the mall or on Amazon.

“You can get one of these little glass straws, and the artist actually started at a little art market in Williams Park,” said Curran as she walked around her store.

“We have to support the arts and all of that so it’s here when the pandemic is over,” Schorr said.

Helping to keep St. Pete, the St. Pete we know and love.​