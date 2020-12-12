Residents opposed to a new development in rural Seminole County are breathing a sigh of relief after the county commission voted to stop it.

Katrina Shadix is the founder of wildlife and environmental conservation group Bear Warriors United. She’s one of many who opposed a development called Geneva Ski Lake off County Road 426.

The lake is what Shadix is most concerned about — she called the development, which would include 12 homes and a water ski lake, a borrow pit. As the developer digs out the lake, dump trucks would haul the dirt off to other sites.

The project was on its way to getting the green light without the commissioners’ approval thanks to a development code loophole which allowed county staff to sign off on it. That was until Shadix and the Geneva Community Association filed to appeal it. After several hours of meeting, and hearing from the developer and concerned, the commission voted to uphold the appeal.