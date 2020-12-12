BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is gearing up to administer the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine in high volumes.

What You Need To Know OMNI Healthcare is preparing a drive thru vaccine site



Moderna vaccine is the next expected to be up for FDA approval



Vaccine distribution will likely prioritize healthcare workers

In April, OMNI Healthcare created a drive through testing site with more than 2,000 people each day getting tested during their scheduled appointment times.

With 40,000 people tested in Brevard County, OMNI Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Craig Deligdish says they will use the same format for administering the shots, which need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

“In the initial phase, which is this week for Pfizer, there's about 6 million doses available and Moderna will have 12 million doses available,” Dr. Deligdish said.

“We have the capability to vaccinate at least 3,000 people a day and we have the ability to store at -81 and -20,” he added.

With Pfizer's vaccine passing a critical milestone, Moderna's version of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is said to be 95 percent effective if two doses are taken, will be next to get approved by the FDA.

I think we should have sufficient vaccines within two to four weeks, once Moderna is approved and the second distribution occurs,” Dr. Deligdish explained.

“We will probably reaching herd immunity by early to late spring, that means between people who have been infected, exposed and vaccinated there should be way in excess of 200 million people,” he added.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine first distribution will likely be for healthcare workers, nursing home residents or similar.​