Dick's Sporting Goods will soon be leaving Great Northern Mall which means the mall is losing its last remaining anchor store.

Business owners in the mall say they’re sad to hear the news but not too concerned about their businesses.

A manager at Larger than Life Toys and Comics says his sales have steadily increased over the years.

“We’ve seen the writing on the wall for a while so all of us have adapted to change and basically be more self-sufficient without all the walk by traffic this mall used to get,” said the store’s manager Alex Artese.

Dick's is in talks to open a new location in the Wegmans Plaza on Route 31, less than a mile away from their current store inside the mall.

The owner of Great Northern Mall says he has been given no notice that the sporting good’s store is moving and said that they have at least one more year left on their lease agreement.