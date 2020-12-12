KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A former Disney orchestra has found a new holiday home at a Christmas festival in Kissimmee.

The Jolly Creek Society Orchestra played at Walt Disney World for the last 32 years but due to the pandemic they were let go this year.

Now they’re playing at the Jolly Creek Holiday Festival. Jolly Creek is an outdoor, socially-distanced Christmas event that is brand new this year. Their mission is to keep live entertainment going in a safe way during these challenging times.

“They really helped us out, giving us a job playing music,” said Harold Johnson, leader of the Jolly Creek Society Orchestra. “I am happy to say we can play this Christmas tunes at least one more time, one more year, you know.”

Jolly Creek is located at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee.

They are also having a New Year’s event with fireworks. Tickets range from $15-$20.

For more information, visit jolly-creek.com.