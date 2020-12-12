ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday would have been the 30th birthday of Amanda Alvear, one of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The day was all about remembering her and her legacy through a toy drive put on by her mother, Mayra.

“She was fun and energetic, loved family, and she extended open arms to everybody,” said Mayra Alvear.

All the toys collected will go to Howard Philips Center for Children and Families, which helps thousands of people across Orange and Osceola counties.

Alvear said she will continue to work and help the community in her daughter’s name.

“I love so much and do anything for her even though she is gone, I will continue her legacy of love,” Mayra Alvear said.

More than 1,000 toys were collected for the drive which took place at the Pulse Memorial on Orange Avenue. ​