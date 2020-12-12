ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, we could see the vaccine arrive here and people could start being administered as early as next week, according to AdventHealth.

What You Need To Know FDA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use



Vaccine will be distributed starting Monday



Many are concerned about the speed of the approval process



Healthcare and long term facility care workers will be prioritized to receive the vaccine

The company says some frontline team members and physicians could be given the vaccine within the next few days.

The speed of the approval process has raised some concerns from some patients of one local doctor, but experts remain confident.

Top leaders at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Saturday their emergency use authorization of the Pfizer - BioNTech Vaccine could turn the tide of COVID-19 in this country.

“It holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic,” said Dr. Peter Marks, Director at the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

He acknowledges this was done in record time.

“It’s a truly remarkable achievement, a vaccine development in less than a year’s time,” Dr. Marks added.

While the FDA says the only reason for the urgency was because of the dire state of the pandemic, Central Florida physician Dr. Aftab Khan says the speed at which this vaccine was made and approved worries many of his patients.

“Another concern is still there that these vaccines came too quickly, too fast,” Dr. Khan said.

He says some of his patients believe that because it was rushed, it will make them sick. But FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says while the Emergency Use Authorization process moved quickly, they were still thorough.

“Efficiency does not mean any cutting of corners, medical products are still undergoing rigorous study in clinical trials,” Hahn said.

In fact he said he’s so confident in their review of the Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine, he’s volunteering to take it.

“I will absolutely take this COVID-19 vaccine, pending availability and distribution, because I have complete trust and confidence in the FDA’s career staff’s evaluation,” Hahn said.

Dr. Khan said he’s had a chance to review the science for himself and added his own endorsement.

“I have no concern except for those who people who have severe kinds of allergies from any medication or from previous vaccination,” Dr. Khan said.

First responders and residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine here in Florida.