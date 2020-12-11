DALLAS —PlayStation 5s aren’t the only thing that’s hard for people to find on store shelves. Disinfectant spray, wipes and other cleaning essentials are tough to get, too.

People who are buying up all these products to price gouge are partly to blame. Not all resellers who are raising prices are trying to take advantage just for wanting to keep clean.

Getting your hands on wipes nowadays is a matter of being at the right store at the right time. Unless you head to your closest flea market - sellers there most likely have all the cleaning products you need.

Karen Hernandez's hands touch more bottles of Lysol, Clorox, and other cleaning sprays than you can get your hands on.

“I decided to grab these items because it’s an item that a lot of people are looking for,” said Hernandez.

She spends her weekdays traveling from store to store through the entire Dallas-Fort Worth area. If there’s any shelf in North Texas with these essentials, she’ll likely snag it before you do as she starts her days at 6 in the morning.

“We can only get like one item at a store and we’ll be lucky if we get two,” she continued.

Everything Hernandez sells costs more than the retail value. A can of Lysol that’s usually $6, will cost you $10. Another bottle that’s usually about $10, Hernandez is selling for $13. Every weekend, Hernandez has a steady flow of customers because of her inventory and several of them typically complain about the prices.

“We have some customers people who say we can find these at Walmart for $4 and I say, ‘Yes’ and suggest if they have the luck they should go and purchase them,” she added.

Hernandez says she is not a cold-hearted person. She believes that price gouging is a grimy business. Even though her prices are more expensive than the stores, she says what she’s charging for is the time, effort and gas money she spends to get her stock of cleaning supplies.

According to her, a pregnant woman recently stopped by looking for items and Hernandez offered cans of disinfectant spray at no charge to the expectant woman.

"So, it was my first time having a four-pack so I gave [to] her.. Yes, I might have lost $20, but I know those $20 I’m going to be re-gifted in the future,” Hernandez explained.

Bills are the reason Hernandez is putting all this work into selling containers of Clorox wipes. She used to work as a teacher for an after-school program. When the pandemic hit, her position was cut. She lives with both of her parents, her sister, and nephew — they are all depending on her to keep the lights on.

"I keep going…do what you gotta do, but once I walk out of that household, I take off my mask, I cry in my truck. I spend nights in my truck just crying because I don’t have my own room. I sleep in the living room, so my vehicle is my escape,” she said, in tears.

Hernandez hopes you understand that she’s not looking to rip you off, just looking for a way to provide rent money for her family.