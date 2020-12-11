SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio college grad recently started her own mobile clothing boutique.

Twenty-something Kendall Cox graduated from college in May at a time when many people were losing their jobs in a bleak economy.

“After graduating, I just had no idea what I wanted to do. I didn’t want a conventional job,” said Cox.

Cox said COVID-19 was also a factor in not wanting to send out resumes to companies that weren’t hiring. More than 3.9 million Texans have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.

While other friends were staying in school to avoid getting a job, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“Let me just start my own thing. Now’s the perfect time. I have all the time in the world. I’ve been sitting at home for months,” said Cox.

So, she got a taco truck and transformed it, but not without worries about starting a business during a pandemic.

“How is this going to work? Is this going to work? Are people going to like it?,” Cox wondered.

Luckily for her, they have.

“I’m really grateful and excited that this dream that I’ve had is coming to reality, and it’s actually a success, too,” said Cox.

The next part of her dream is opening up a brick and mortar store in a few years.

“With COVID, with everything - having a lease right now, finding a storefront and doing all of that, is just a lot. So this is kind of the beginning,” said Cox.

She hopes to serve as an example of what can go right when you take a chance, even during tough times.

“I feel like if I can do it, anyone can do it. If you want something, go get it. Go do it,” said Cox.

As for where she got the name for her business, it’s named after her dog Stella.