SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders said they are very concerned about a picture on social media showing a large group of people not social distancing and not wearing masks that is getting a lot of attention.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county has more than doubled in the past three weeks



The general manager of the busienss where the photo was taken said the group only stayed for about 30 minutes

The photo from Thursday night in Lake Mary was taken during the first stop of a pub crawl put on by Liam Fitzpatrick's and Dexter's. Employees of both businesses participated in the crawl.

Friendly Confines General Manager Carmen Jordan said it was snapped on the outside back patio of her business

“Anytime you take a photo they say, 'Hey lets get in the photo together,' its not they were like this the entire time," Jordan said. "As you can see a bunch, there is a bunch of room for people out here ”

Jordan said the group only stayed for about 30 minutes and left.

“People need to take special care, this is not something to play around with,” said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris says it’s alarming as number of the active COVID-19 cases in the county has more than doubled in the last 3 weeks, going from 700 to 1,500.

“The virus is very unusual because you don’t know how it’s going to effect the next person, you don't how its going affect the loved one," Harris said. "The loved one could be asymptotic or loved could be on a ventilator and die you just don't know so why take that gamble.”

An Instagram video by an attendee shows the pub crawl proceeding to other establishments in the area later in the night. Many people were in large groups with few social distancing or wearing masks.

Harris said if a business is not following the rules the Seminole Sheriff’s Office code enforcement could educate them, and if they continue to not comply a fine can be issued.

“We are going to look to larger business and professional regulations and could have the business shut down,” Harris said.

Spectrum News 13 spoke with the General Manager of Liam Fitzpatrick's. He said he had no comment. We also reached out to Dexter's and still have not heard back from its owner. The sheriff's office said they plan to talk to businesses involved.