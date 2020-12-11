In the kitchen of a casual cafe, you'll find one of the most dedicated business owners in the Southern Tier.

Julie Lovelass has been putting together tasty menu choices for the last five years. A master at putting together the perfect sandwich, Julie and her team have adjusted to doing business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Early on, I think everybody was just scared but now seeing people dealing with it and not being so afraid, while it still is a little scary, I think it gives you a little bit of hope to see some of our customers who weren't coming out who are now coming out," said Lovelass.

For Julie and her husband Ike, a big part of their "why" is making the community better. And that's the story they told in a national contest of small businesses by Barclays Bank.

"Thinking back now to our original restaurant business plan. Our goal was to make money. It was all about payroll, inventory and food cost, the important things. The pandemic has shown us what truly is important. Our family, friends, neighbors, and community," Julie said, reading part of the essay.

Julie wrote a 500 word essay to enter the contest and now has the Owego Kitchen as a top ten finalist. The winner gets $50,000.

"We didn't get the call the day we thought they would. They were delayed on getting out the notices, I was kind of deflated thinking they didn't pick us and then we found out the next day, it was kind of a roller coaster."

Now votes are being casted to pick a winner. But at the end of the day, Julie says there's no Owego Kitchen, without Owego.

You can support The Owego Kitchen by voting right here.