ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County’s so-called strike teams have issued five citations as part of the county’s crackdown on businesses that remain out of compliance with coronavirus safety protocols.

Officials issued the citations in recent days to Country House Restaurant in Winter Garden; Hong Fu restaurant in Edgewood; USA Smoke Shop in Orlando; and Universal Hyundai and Napoli Pizza & Sub, both in unincorporated Orange County, according to a county government spreadsheet that details citations and warnings.

The county issued warnings to 11 other businesses. They included one mattress/furniture store, one auto parts store, one supermarket, two eateries, two gas stations/convenience stores, and four auto repair shops or tire companies.

The citations and warnings underscore the breadth of the county’s effort after an emergency executive order from Mayor Jerry Demings. The mayor last Friday signed into effect an order that gave county officials authority to fine businesses up to $1,000 per day for a first violation of COVID-19 safety protocols and up to $5,000 per day for repeat violations.

The order also authorized law enforcement officers to issue immediate citations up to $500.

Officials didn’t reveal the citation amounts of the five businesses.

Demings said Thursday that the strike teams had observed a 98% compliance rate from visits to 5,750 businesses over several months.

“It’s outstanding as a community to have that type of compliance,” he said.

As for the businesses that received fines, he said: “They certainly were given ample warnings to come into compliance, so we’re going to continue to hold our businesses accountable.”

Demings’s executive order calls for businesses to ensure that employees wear face coverings when within six feet of someone else. It calls for businesses to post safety signage reminding workers and patrons to comply with social distancing and face-covering standards. It also calls for them to monitor the safety standards of their workplaces and to include markers for purposes of social distancing.