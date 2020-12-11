COLUMBUS, Ohio — Like many inventions, the idea of business partners Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan started as a solution to a problem.

What You Need To Know Robbie Friedman and Allison Zofan are the founders of "ootBox"



It's an 8x10, portable space



Restaurants, retail businesses and hospitals are using it for extra space



Was originally being marketed to corporate businesses before the pandemic

“My wife and I had our first daughter and I needed a place to work,” said Friedman.

Looking for a quiet place to get work done, Friedman built a temporary office outside of his house, the premise of “ootBox.”

“That gave rise to a portable plug and play workspace that you can put in your backyard or anywhere.”

Co-founder Zofan is Friedman’s neighbor. He asked her to join in because of her background in corporate real estate consulting.

“We started slowly having conversations about his ideas and what I knew about workplace ideas,” Zofan.

“OotBox” was in the prototype phase just before the pandemic hit. Before COVID-19, the team was marketing the product to mainly corporations.

“There were a ton of different types of businesses that we would have never spoken to prior to the pandemic because we were so focused on what we were doing. We weren’t really looking at the broad picture,” said Friedman.

This includes COVID-19 facilities. “Oot boxes” are being used to help with drive-thru services and testing — something Zofan finds the most rewarding.

“I feel like I’m playing a small part in helping you know the fact that these hospitals are using them, and they are using them as preventative and proactive measures to work with patients is cool. It’s cool to see your product being used to help in the moment."