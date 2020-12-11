ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s no secret the pandemic has caused unprecedented upsets for the airline industry.

In November, carriers were spending $180M a day just to keep running.

With no clear end in sight, what is inspiring the next generation of pilots?

Tyler Dillon is a flight student at St. Pete Air and has been working on getting his private pilot license since May.

He’s about halfway done and eventually wants to fly for the airlines down the line.

It’s the first step and one he’s made in the middle of the pandemic.

“I just woke up one day and realized I wanted to fly,” he said.

“Currently it’s not the easiest time to get hired, but I do feel that very quickly, maybe a few months, a year or so it’s going to get right back to it. People are always going to be flying,” said his instructor Barbara Hedge.

Tyler is well aware of the challenges right now, but he has hope and a vision for his future.

“Ultimately I think they’ll recover. People love to travel and it’s definitely a long haul flight for this career path. My family is definitely surprised. I come from a heavy construction background and I’m the first to do anything but (construction) ,” he said.

“For the most part this is somebody’s dream whether they want to do it for themselves or do it for a career," said Hedge. "People are still pursuing their dreams. We’ve been very busy and flying non-stop here."