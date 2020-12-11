North Carolina has a population of nearly 10-and-a-half million residents. Barbara Henry and her husband are some of the newest members of the state.

“We moved here in December of 2019,” Barbara Henry says.

Moving here was a family decision that Henry and her husband felt would benefit them long term.

“New York is unaffordable for us anymore, the taxes are too expensive, the cost of living, plus owning a small business in New York is not easy anymore,” Henry says.

According to research done by the UNC population center in 2017, the state gained 87,000 new residents that year.

Henry says for her, multiple factors went into the decision to move here.

“The cost of living here in North Carolina is extremely affordable versus living in New York. We have a life. You can save some money, and we have two acres of land,” Henry says.

Henry also likes the environment in her Jacksonville neighborhood.

“Everybody waves out their window, or in their driveway,” Henry says.

Additional research done by the UNC population center in 2017 details that 27,000 people moved from New York to North Carolina.

For Henry, one thing stood out the most when deciding on a new place to live.

“Definitely the main thing was the beach, for sure. Our home is only 15 minutes away from the beach,” Henry says.

As much as Henry and her family enjoy living on the coast, they are eager to visit the rest of the state in the near future.