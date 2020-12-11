McDonald’s is feeling the holiday spirit, and they’re offering customers a little something extra to spread some seasonal cheer.

Beginning Dec. 14 through Christmas Eve, the fast-food behemoth will add on a variety of free menu items to every order. For the first ten days, customers will be required to make a minimum $1 purchase on the McDonald’s app in order to receive the daily free holiday-themed treat.

Each daily item features a character from beloved holiday films including “Die Hard,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Elf,” and more. The treats range from free hotcakes with enough syrup to satisfy Buddy the Elf, to a McFlurry themed after Frosty the Snowman, to a choice of a cold or hot coffee for the Scrooges of the season.

On Christmas Eve, McDonald’s will waive the minimum spending requirement to give out free chocolate chip cookies in preparation for a visit from Santa Claus.

“After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season,” McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley, wrote in a statement. “What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald’s menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge.”

Calling the characters the “latest icons to be paired with favorite menu items,” McDonald’s holiday promotion is an attempt to continue the company’s successful celebrity partnerships launched over the previous months.

In September, the company announced a meal deal with Travis Scott — the first time McDonald’s featured a celebrity’s name on its menu since a Michael Jordan-branded meal deal in 1992. For $6, customers could order Scott’s favorite meal: a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite. Scott’s Cactus Jack brand also designed clothes for McDonald’s employees.

In October, McDonald’s introduced a limited-time meal collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin.

McDonald’s also got a lift from the September introduction of spicy McNuggets. It was the first time the company had introduced a new style since McNuggets debuted in 1983.

In early December, McDonald’s brought back the McRib sandwich for a limited time. It’s the first time in eight years that the McRib will be on U.S. menus.