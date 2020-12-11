ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Task Force is going out to local businesses not only making sure they are compliant with CDC guidelines, but to make sure they are doing their part to ensure a safe place for customers and employees.

Pio Pio on South Semoran has been visited by the Orange County Strike Team three times. The strike team will be back for a fourth time in a week, and this restaurant says moving forward they will not have any more issues.

Everywhere you look at Pio Pio you see a sign — a sign to social distance, a sign for wearing a mask, even a sign promoting new management.

“I want the the clients, the customers, and our employees to feel very safe,” Pio Pio's new manager Vanessa Vargas said.

Vargas is the new manager of Pio Pio in Orlando. This comes after three visits from the strike team saw the same problem each time, a cook or cooks in the kitchen not wearing a mask or not wearing them correctly.

“It is something we have to keep reminding everyone and employees," Vargas said. "It is definitely something to learn from, and we need to move forward.”

Pio Pio is just one of several businesses the strike team has seen common violations from.

“The majority of the time it really comes down to a couple of things," Tim Boldig the head of the Orange County Strike team said. "One is wearing of the mask, and markings on the floor to help with social distancing.”

The new manager of Pio Pio has already set up a new rule, otherwise they’ll have to find new employees.

“We are telling them it's required," Vargas said. "It's for their safety as well, and for everyone's safety we want to continue to run as an establishment.”

To help all businesses that may not be in compliant at the time of the Strike Team's visit, Orange County is offering them the tools they need to be using. The county can provide signage, masks, and other resources if needed.

Fines are coming to those that continue to fail their visits, and that’s something many restaurants just can’t afford.

“We don’t want to cut hours," Vargas said. "We don’t want to cut individuals, because this is a small business and it does impact the owners, managers, to everyone else that follows along in that.”

Pio Pio is expecting a visit next week from the Strike Team and they say they will be ready and in compliance. According to Tim Boldig, some customers in the county have been aggressive to his team, and if that happens they will send the citation, warning, or fine in the mail.