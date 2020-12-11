POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Fun around a bonfire turned terrifying – and incredibly dangerous – when, officials say, a group of teens decided to throw gasoline on the flames.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, the four teens were injured Thursday evening following the bonfire explosion in Polk City.

Two were rushed to Tampa General Hospital's burn unit. The other two were transported to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

All four injuries were considered trauma alerts.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and the state fire marshal are investigating.