AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks to overturn election results in four battleground states, he’s dealing with legal troubles of his own at home in Texas.

The Associated Press in November reported Paxton is being investigated by the FBI in connection to allegations that he used his office to benefit donor and real-estate developer Nate Paul.

On Thursday, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, the ABC television affiliate for Austin, reported FBI agents have served at least one subpoena to Paxton’s office. The Statesman reported that subpoena or subpoenas were served on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, the probe marks an escalation in the latest controversy to surround the high-profile Republican, who has spent years under indictment on unrelated state securities fraud charges.

The FBI’s interest in Texas’ top law enforcement official arose from a rebellion by Paxton’s top deputies, who accused him of breaking the law by using his office to help a wealthy donor with a troubled real estate empire who also hired a woman with whom the married Paxton allegedly had an affair.

Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and refused calls to resign, saying he’ll seek a third term in 2022 and that he’s prepared to fight it out in court. He has weathered other storms during his rise to becoming one of the country’s leading legal crusaders for conservative causes.

“After reviewing the claims made by former employees of this office, their allegations are overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts,” Paxton stated in a release dated November 17. “Unfortunately, these attorneys chose to air their grievances through the media and through the courts, rather than established and objective internal processes. Given these circumstances, we will be fully prepared to address these allegations through the judicial system, if necessary.”

Paxton’s U.S. Supreme Court lawsuit against Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, though considered a long shot by legal analysts, has gained some traction.

As of Thursday, 106 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general had signed onto it, as had President Donald Trump. However, about two dozen attorneys general filed a brief to oppose the lawsuit.

The suit demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in the four states be invalidated. That’s enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Trump. Paxton’s suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.