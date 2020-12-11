ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah, and for many celebrating it will be a lot different during the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah



The Chabad of North Orlando expects about half as many people to attend the lighting of the menorah



The event is being streatmed online, though, so they can participate virtually

The Chabad of North Orlando gathered at Reiter Park in Longwood for the lighting of the menorah, but this year things were much different.

“Those that are comfortable coming wearing masks and social distance, and spread out as far they feel comfortable,” said Rabbi Yanky Majsky.

Majsky said normally they have about 350 people at the event, this year they expected about half that amount.

Among the changes this year were the lack of bounce houses and face painting for kids from years past.

For the first time however, they’ll live streamed the lighting so people could watch from home. Majsky said whether they watch in person or at home, the pandemic won’t stop them from spreading an important message.

“Even in the darkness there is light, there is hope, and the flame will still burn and looking forward to a much better coming year,” Majsky said.

Other events planned throughout the week that are usually held in person, including cooking, will also be held virtually.

Many families are staying home instead of traveling.

“Normally we have a big party with our family members up in Maryland, we have about 40 people crammed in my mom and dad’s house,” said Matt Salamon.

They say this year they’ll be enjoying each others company virtually from their home in Avalon Park.

“Jewish people we have been surviving for 4,000 years and continue to do so, and our tradition says we have to keep our culture, and keep our customs certainly we are going to keep going that,” Salamon said.