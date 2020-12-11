WILBRAHAM, Mass. - Hayley Procon, a senior at Springfield College, knew she always wanted to own her own business, but didn't know what type of business she wanted to get into.

She said she comes from a family of entrepreneurs and wanted to use those skills she has learned from them to have a business. Classes at her college went virtual because of the pandemic and Common Grounds Cafe went up for sale, so she knew that is exactly what she wanted to pursue.

"I've been coming to Common Grounds since I was in high school," said Procon. "And it's always been my dream to own a business."

Procon said she has had no experience making coffee until now. She said she used to be a bartender, and her mom has worked in customer service, which gave them transferable skills to operate a coffee shop. They submitted an offer to the owner and went into business together. Procon said the former owner has been walking them through it every step of the way.

"It's tough with school, but I come here at 8 a.m., I go upstairs, I Zoom my classes, I come back down," said Procon. "Thank God my mom is here."

As if balancing school work while owning a business, wasn't challenging enough, coronavirus cases continue to rise, making it harder for small businesses to operate during this time.

"We were definitely worried, but mainly worried Governor [Charlie] Baker was going to shut down again, said Procon. "We have a grab and go business, it's easy: coffee, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, and we have the seating available and we are glad people can sit inside, but we weren't really worried about our business at all. People love shopping local right now and we wanted to pivot off of that."

Procon said the community support has been making their business a success.

"We just want to help the community the most we can and the community is helping us. People have been coming in here every day talking about how excited they are to see us and keep the coffee shop running," she said.

Even though Procon is working full time, she also keeps up with her work as a student. She is set to graduate next spring.