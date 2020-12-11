Apart from Joe Biden taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States, we still don’t know much about what his Jan. 20 inauguration will look like.

COVID-19 restrictions may mean no parades or crowds – or maybe much of a ceremony.

Then there’s the question which arguably has nothing to do with the pandemic: Will the 45th President of the United States be there?

As he clings to the debunked notion that he won the Electoral College, President Donald Trump is giving Americans more than a hint that he’ll skip the festivities, breaking a staple of American tradition that, to many, signifies a basic tenet of a democratic republic: The peaceful transfer of power.

“When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know,” a spokesperson emailed me recently.

There are reports that instead of being at Biden’s big day, Trump is eyeing a rally, perhaps kicking off a run for President in 2024. It could be the First Family departs for Mar-a-Lago, the Trump home in Florida, before Christmas and never returns.

“The election was totally rigged,” Trump said this week, as courts continued to throw out claims the Republican won, and states certified Biden’s victory. “It's a disgrace to our country. It's like a third world country.”

On that, at least, he and Biden are saying the same thing.

“Look where we are now in the world. Look how we're viewed,” Biden said recently on CNN, when asked about Trump not attending the inauguration. “They're wondering, my Lord, these things happen in tinhorn dictatorships.”

Biden laughed as he was asked about Trump’s reported plans to skip the event, but it’s arguably no laughing matter.

Many people, of different political philosophies, are tossing around descriptions of the United States that once may have seemed far-fetched for the 21st century.

“It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally,” former President Barack Obama recently said on 60 Minutes of Trump’s disproven claims of voter fraud. “And that's a dangerous path.”

“The country is very deeply divided,” Republican strategist Liz Mair told Spectrum News. “I don't want to say on the brink of civil war, but certainly very, very deeply divided with a lot of angry people, both sides.”

We’ll save for another day systemic questions about how we got here. Instead, consider this smaller, but still serious, question: How does Biden project legitimacy when the president won’t concede, all while apparently millions of Republicans supporters believe his claim – and most Republican members of Congress are unwilling to say, at least publicly, that Trump lost.

Biden’s strategy has been to essentially ignore the lack of concession, or at least not gripe about it; he’s been naming nominees and appointments to his administration and shows no sign that his ascension to the presidency is conditioned on Trump’s approval.

He also has repeatedly stressed he’d be the President for “all Americans.”

“The protocol of the transfer of power, I think, is important,” he said on CNN. “But it is totally his decision, and it's – it's of no personal consequence to me. But I do think it is for the country.”

Is it wise?

“I think that Biden is handling it the right way and I think he'll continue to do that,” Doug Sosnik, a former top advisor to President Clinton, told Spectrum News.

“I think there are some people who did not vote for him that probably aren't open for business and a big chunk of people who didn't vote for him that are prepared to give him a chance and for him to succeed.”

Given about 3,000 people are dying daily from COVID-19, people’s concerns may be elsewhere, Sosnik said.

“We're in the throes of a health and economic crisis,” he said. “That's what their focus is going to be. It's not going to be the circus.”

Mair, the Republican strategist, agreed.

“I actually think Biden's handled it really well,” she said. In fact, Biden’s decision to not say much about Trump’s refusal to concede “might be the most restorative thing for a very divided country.”

“I think right now, people don't necessarily need to see one guy sniping at another guy and the other guy sniping back. They're going to see one guy sniping. They need to see the other guy just sort of plowing ahead and moving forward. I think that's probably our only real chance of returning to some semblance of normalcy.”

We also reached out to someone with deep experience in assessing Trump’s appeal: Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer. Cohen has since turned into a sharp Trump critic after he pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance charges for arranging hush money at what he said was Trump’s request to two women during the 2016 campaign. (Trump has denied any wrongdoing).

As for how Biden should respond to questions about the current president, Cohen said the President-elect should say: “I’m sorry ‘Donald Who?’ Why give Donald Trump a platform to say anything considering he failed to accomplish anything in the four years he was president.” (To that, Trump and his admirers would surely disagree).

“Each day we see more and more Republicans departing from Trumpism,” added Cohen, who has since written a memoir and hosts the podcast “Mea Culpa.”

“As Joe Biden and his administration begin to accomplish real policy, Donald Trump’s voice will become less and less relevant.”

Cohen predicted Trump will skip the inauguration, and return to Florida to begin a media company.

If Trump is not there, other presidents are expected on the dais – that is, if COVID-19 restrictions don’t keep them away. Former and outgoing presidents traditionally attend, even when it may be awkward or painful, like when George H.W. Bush attended Bill Clinton’s inauguration not long after Clinton beat him. Or when Hillary Clinton attended Trump’s inauguration.

If Trump doesn’t appear at Biden’s inauguration, he apparently would be only the fourth outgoing president to skip his successor’s inauguration. In most cases, the reasons for boycotting are annoyance at being denied the chance to stay at the White House.

That is said to have been the case with Andrew Johnson, the 17th president and the last who snubbed the inauguration. After losing a bid for his party’s presidential nomination, Johnson stayed in the White House while Ulysses S. Grant took the oath down Pennsylvania Avenue.

The year? 1869.

Meanwhile, many years later, there’s a question mark surrounding the presence January 20 of another outgoing top-ranking American official: Vice President Mike Pence. Will he be at the inauguration of his successor, Kamala Harris? A spokesperson didn’t return emails asking about his plans.