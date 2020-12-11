NORTH ADAMS, Mass. - Downtown North Adams is getting a holiday makeover.

The Chamber of Commerce and the "Namazing Initiative" are teaming up to decorate and light up Main Street.

Ben Lamb, Coordinator of Namazing Initiative, said, "A fun winter aesthetic in downtown is really important this time of year. It just, it lifts your spirits."

More than 60 evergreen trees line the sidewalks and new window shops'are being put up in empty storefronts, where nearby businesses will be able to display their products.

The displays will be finished this weekend and communications coordinator Makayla McGeeney says the goal is to encourage everyone to shop local.

"It sets a reminder, even if you're just walking around town, you remember that 'Oh, I need to go there and maybe get some gifts or just check in on them,' and it's really encouraging businesses to work together to beautify the downtown this winter."

Down the street in Adams, local business owner Lori Kuczynski is getting in the holiday spirit as well. The front windows of her Meraki Salon are decked out with a miniature Christmas village. It's been displayed in places around town for decades.

Lori Kuczynski, owner of Meraki Salon, said "I grew up in Adams. I love the town of Adams, and I felt like this was a wonderful tradition. It's a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community, and try to keep people's spirits up during the holiday time."

This is the second year Kuczynski has hosted the display in her windows and she says her favorite part is seeing the reactions of the passers by.

Kuczynksi said, "I have people who stop and they take pictures. And this year we've acquired an elf, so we have an elf that hides within the village, so the kids come by and they look for where he is every day and things like that."