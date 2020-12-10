WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — In this city’s tree-lined historic downtown, the red bricks of Plant Street support a generous stretch of places for strollers, shoppers, sippers, and eaters.

They just added one for readers.

Writer’s Block Bookstore moved in about a month ago, expanding from Winter Park and filling a void that residents of this western Orange County tourist community felt five years ago with the closing of a Barnes & Noble at a Winter Garden shopping center.

“We’ve gotten a ton of ‘Thank you for being open,’ ‘We’re glad you’re here’ reactions from people,” said Amanda White, a Writer’s Block employee. “There have been a lot of expressions that a small-town bookstore is kind of what we were missing on Plant Street.”

The addition of Writer’s Block marks two notable achievements: the opening of a bookstore during the digital age and the expansion of a business during the coronavirus pandemic, when businesses are closing all over the country.



Amanda White works the desk at the new Writer’s Block Bookstore in Winter Garden. (Pete Reinwald/Spectrum News 13)

It happened after officials at the City of Winter Garden recruited Lauren Zimmerman, owner of Writer’s Block in Winter Park, to expand to their city.

Zimmerman said she felt an obligation to say yes.

“It's an anchor for so many communities,” Zimmerman said of a bookstore. “It’s the whole idea of literacy and bringing reading to people and the sense of community. You just don't get that on the Internet.”

An Appreciation for Bookstores

As a lawyer, Zimmerman says, she likes to research and read, which helps drive her appreciation for books.

Once while vacationing in California, she found herself with a map on her lap and stopping at gas stations to ask directions to the local bookstore.

“That’s kind of like my Disney,” she said.



Winter Garden’s Writer’s Block Bookstore includes a section on Florida and Central Florida. (Pete Reinwald/Spectrum News 13)

As the digital age forced the closing of bookstores, Zimmerman bemoaned the lack of new ones — or any bookstores — in Central Florida, which has remained her home for about 50 years.

Several years ago, she said she pondered her next step in life and considered opening a bookstore. She took an American Booksellers Association course on how to do it, she said, and she opened her Winter Park store in 2014.

“When I thought about how the digital age was going to affect my business, I was like, ‘I’m not trying to compete for all the business,’” Zimmerman said. “I'm just trying to compete for some of the business. I'm trying to just get enough business to support a bookstore in Orlando.’”

Writer’s Block?

“It just felt right when I thought of it,” Zimmerman said.

Success in Winter Park led her to move about a year ago into a bigger, more desirable location in the heart of that city’s historic downtown.

An “Anchor Retailer”

Her store got the attention of Winter Garden officials. They said they saw a bookstore as a so-called anchor retailer that would draw visitors specifically to that store.

Besides that, Winter Garden residents apparently longed for a bookstore, reportedly having petitioned Barnes & Noble five years ago to stay.

“We identified a bookstore as something that was missing in our community,” Tanja Gerhartz, Winter Garden’s economic development director, told Spectrum News 13.

City Manager Mike Bollhoefer said the city provided, as an incentive, $50,000 to help with buildout costs.

Zimmerman found a location sandwiched among a bunch of eateries near the corner of Plant and Main streets, and she opened during the first week of November.

“It’s definitely a bit of a life-saver for me, because I was one of the people who got laid off by Disney,” said employee Amanda White, who says she worked in entertainment costuming for Disney Cruise Line. She said she’d been a loyal patron of the Winter Park location.

“As somebody who lives in Winter Garden,” she said, “I’m also glad to have a bookstore here because we haven’t had one in five years.”

The Winter Garden store features wood floors, calm blue walls and, most notably, the sight and smell of books. It offers games, coasters, and diaries.

It also includes a spot for Florida and Central Florida books and authors, plus a bright children’s section in the back.

“’We’re so happy you’re here’ — I get that from almost every single customer,” employee Donovan Swift said. “I think people wanted somewhere they could come and browse and just kind of hang out and find a variety of book stuff.”

In terms of coronavirus safety measures, the store requires masks — and gives them out when needed — and provides hand sanitizer. It’s holding off on children’s story events and other potentially large gatherings, and it’s hosting author events online.

Zimmerman, the store owner, pointed out that independent bookstores typically avoid social-distancing problems because they tend to attract only a few customers at a time.



Amanda White works in the children’s section of Writer’s Block Bookstore in Winter Garden. (Pete Reinwald/Spectrum News 13)

“So, keeping people at a safe distance is not that hard in a bookstore,” she said.

She said her stores offer curbside delivery, whereby customers order online and pick up outside the store. Writer’s Block in Winter Park relied on that and some home delivery earlier in the year after it shut down because of the pandemic, she said.

Zimmerman recently broke an ankle, which required surgery last week. That meant she couldn’t meet Spectrum News 13 for a photo at the Winter Garden store.

No big deal, she insisted.

“Really, I'm the guardian of the books,” she said. “I'm the curator of the books, but the real star of the show is the books.”