NEW BERLIN, Wis.— A Wisconsin veteran credits his cleaning business’ success to his military background.

Barry Hintz is in the business of service. Service to his customers and his employees.

“Because it’s a service business we take care of people either in homes or business and we very much have a heart to serve people,” Advanta Clean Owner, Barry Hintz says.

Hintz’s heart for service stems from his time in the military, serving his country.

“I spent six months in Antarctica; I spent a year in Saudi Arabia. I was in the Gulf War and I had numerous other deployments in Central America and around the United States,” Hintz says.

For the past eight and a half years, Hintz has owned Advanta Clean, a cleaning service focusing on air ducts, mold removal, COVID-19 cleanings, and much more. Not only is Hintz a veteran, but half of his employees are veterans as well.

Hintz says this is an important feature to him. It allows him and his employees to put forward the service and skills learned in the military to use in their day to day jobs.

“I did that intentionally because people in the military are very focused on mission accomplishment. They are very focused on process, their style of communication is very efficient,” Hintz says.

It’s something Hintz says he prides himself in and credits the success of his business to. His goal is to focus on attention to detail and service to his community, because of his service to his country.