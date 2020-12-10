When you enter Syracuse Boxing Club, a pair of trunks is the first thing you see. And these 'Cuse trunks mean a lot to Joe Stray. It’s a program he started on SU’s campus.

"I started Syracuse University’s boxing club back in 2012 as a shadow boxing club and it grew into an official recognized club within college sports," said Stray.

Boxing has been a passion for Joe from a young age, and though years of training, he’s gotten good at it, really good. Joe is a former New York State Amateur Champion and his unique affinity for the sport has even been featured in films.

"Hard work motivation, hard work dedication. You see, if you stay the course, you prevail with time," says Joe.

But when he’s not boxing, he’s training the next generation of stars. Meet Jack Ide, a ten year old boxing phenomenon, who spends more time in the gym with Coach Joe than anywhere else. Much like his coach, it’s something he loves to do.

"I think I love boxing so much because I get to come here and learn my fundamentals. Coach teaches me a lot about boxing. It’s just fun, I love it," says Ide.

But for now, that love and passion has to take a backseat because the boxing club is in the orange zone. So for Jack, he has to stare into an empty ring, hoping that in the future, he’ll be able to step back in and hit these bags once again.