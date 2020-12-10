DADE CITY, Fla. — Snowcat Ridge, the snow park in Dade City that opened recently with national publicity, has temporarily closed.

What You Need To Know Snowcat Ridge says its permit was revoked



Pasco County said fire, electrical, plumbing issues found



It opened November 20 to national fanfare

According to a Facebook post, the park says its permit was revoked.

"On the evening of Wednesday December 9th Pasco County officials arrived at Snowcat Ridge and revoked our existing permit without providing any documentation or written explanation of any violations," it said in the Facebook post.

The park said its legal team is working on a resolution.

In a statement, Pasco County said: "During several recent site visits, Fire Rescue and Building Construction Services discovered fire, building, electrical and plumbing violations that pose a significant threat to public health and safety."

The park will remain closed "until all life-safety violations are corrected," the county said.

"Pasco County became aware November 25 that Snowcat Ridge was operating in unsafe structures, without required permits, inspections or a certificate of occupancy," the county said, adding it will work with Snowcat to address the issues.

The park opened in November. Among its features were a 60-foot tall, 400-foot long snow tubing hill with single, tandem, and family-style tubing.

Just a few days later, Snowcat Ridge adjusted its hours after it “misestimated” the amount of snow it needed.