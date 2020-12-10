A familiar Syracuse shoe repairman is getting ready to make a big donation to the Rescue Mission next week.

Ralph Rotella of Discount Shoe Repair has set his sights on collecting, fixing, and donating a personal record number of shoes to those in need this year. Setting a new record is important to Ralph, but helping others get through a difficult year is what matters to him the most.

“This has been a tough job, these shoes are hard to fix,” he said.

With just about a week to go before his annual shoe donation, he's working against the clock.

“That’s hard to take apart. Mama mia!" he said while he was hard at work.

If you walk into his shoe repair shop on any given day, you’ll likely find him changing soles or buffing out old boots and shoes to give them a fresh look.

Over the last few months, many have been dropping off their old shoes to Ralph so he can fix them up for the Rescue Mission.

He’s been doing his shoe donation each year for 10 years. Last year, he donated a personal record of just over 18,000 pairs to the charity.

“Our goal is 20,000. I think we’re almost there. We need a little less than a thousand and we’re going to reach our goal,” he said.

But numbers aside, Ralph’s ultimate goal is to help others. Ralph makes everyone feel welcome in his shop no matter who you are. He loves offering many of his friends an espresso and chestnuts as we caught him during a quick break.

But it’s back to work for Ralph as the donations keep coming and his backroom keeps filling up with boxes of fixed shoes. Regardless if he reaches his goal or not, he’s already set a great example.

“Whatever you can donate, donate it; even if it’s $10 or $20 dollars if you don’t want to donate shoes, [or] if it’s for food for the Food Bank. Help everybody,” says Ralph.

After all, Ralph’s effort is one that we can all follow in a smaller way in order to help others get back on their feet during this challenging time.

Ralph said the Rescue Mission will be picking up his fixed up shoes on Wednesday, December 16. Whether or not he reaches his goal of 20,000 pairs of shoes, he said he’s thankful for the generosity of the Syracuse community.