NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. - A medical apparel store in Northborough has a program to say “thank you” to nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Scrubs with Style started the "Gift a Nurse" program inviting people to help nurses and healthcare providers who have been over-burdened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who wish to help can purchase a gift card to be sent to a specific person or can donate to a general nurses fund.

The store ran a similar program during the initial surge of the pandemic in the spring, and after only one week, they gifted over $700 to local healthcare workers.

Owner Jackie Taylor says after that success the first time around, with a second surge now upon us, it's a great time to bring the program back again.

"I have nurses that come in here you know on a day-to-day basis, don't work together, don't know each other and they start sharing their stories of what they are going through. I've had times where they’re in here with tears running down their faces telling stories,” Taylor said. “It's just so important that we can do anything we can do to help not just nurses but everybody in the medical field right now because they're just working so hard."

To donate to the Gift a Nurse program you can visit the store at 247 West Main Street in Northborough, or visit their website at scrubswithstyle.com.