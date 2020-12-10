EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Roycroft Inn's new "Feed Your Neighbor" program has accomplished two goals: It helps donate meals to the Rural Outreach Center, and it helps retain staff who might otherwise have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

What You Need To Know The Roycroft Inn's new program ("Feed Your Neighbor") allows customers to add onto their bills to benefit local families

Funds from donations help the Inn donate family-style meals to the Rural Outreach Center

The program doesn't directly profit the Roycroft Inn, but it helps retain staff who could otherwise be affected ​

"There’s just not enough revenue to keep some of these businesses open. Or even lawfully closed down," says Andrew Nuernberger, the Inn's executive chef. "They just can’t be open. It’s tough. It hits home. We’re a small, tight group of people trying to stay busy. Trying to stay working. Just trying to stay positive on the outlook on everything. At least we get to still come in here and cook."

The "Feed Your Neighbor" program has a simple premise; customers can add to their bills when they place to-go orders, and the money funds family-style meals cooked in the Inn's kitchen and donated to the Rural Outreach Center.

"It helps out the community," says Nuernberger. "It helps out local people that are in need. Obviously when this pandemic hit, it hit us pretty hard. And a lot of other people, it hit even harder. It’s great to give back to the community."

If you'd like to place a to-go order with the Inn (and donate to their program), you can click here.