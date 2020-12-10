ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County teachers are feeling hopeful that a new agreement with the school district will strengthen their safety in classrooms.

Teachers say, after more than six months of negotiations, they’re happy to finally have in writing a uniform list of guidelines that everyone is expected to follow.

They also feel confident because that list is in line with current CDC guidelines.

“In the event that a teacher recognizes that their safety may be compromised for whatever reason, they now have a process to go and defend their safety, and defend the safety of their students," said Orange County teacher Nicholas Anderson.

“We’re seeing a lot of teachers resign or retire early, and part of the reason was they didn’t feel they had a safety net," said Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal.

The document covers a lot of ground.

But here are some highlights Doromal drew attention to:

Teachers will be notified immediately if someone in their school or classroom tests positive for COVID-19.



Stricter limitations on visitors and walkthroughs for schools, to minimize outside exposure.



The school district will also enhance tools for better social distancing and PPE in classrooms, ensuring that social distancing is happening, and even providing some teachers N95 masks.

The biggest highlight for Anderson is having a set standard going forward.

“We need to make sure that what’s been happening, and that’s been safe, continues to stay the case into January, into February, into March as people lose their patience with what unfortunately just needs to be the continued reality," said Anderson.

The agreement is a 9 page document that goes over about 50 different points in regard to safety.